Deutsche Bank Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

