Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $3,000.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2,500.00.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

