AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.03 on Friday. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

