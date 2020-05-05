Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

