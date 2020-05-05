Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

