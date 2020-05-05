AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $4,729,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $7,034,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.