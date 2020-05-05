Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

