Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 29th

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

