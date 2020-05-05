Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,310 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

