Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $415,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

PXD stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $119.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

