Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

EMN opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.