Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE TXT opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,756,000 after buying an additional 543,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,784,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,006,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after buying an additional 183,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

