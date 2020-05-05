Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.38.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE:AEM opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.