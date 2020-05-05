PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Invests $2.24 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

