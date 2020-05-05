Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 10,499 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

