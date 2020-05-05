Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

