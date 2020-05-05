JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $410,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

