Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

