Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.16. The stock has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

