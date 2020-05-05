Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,872 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 176,952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBS. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

