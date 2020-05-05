Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.