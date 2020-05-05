New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CASY stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

