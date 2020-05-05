Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 9.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

