809 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

