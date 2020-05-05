Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.