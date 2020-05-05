Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,706 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

