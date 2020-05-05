Regal Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

