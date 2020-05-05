Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $279.44. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.