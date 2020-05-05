Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.