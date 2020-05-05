Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,045,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

