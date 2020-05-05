Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

