Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $193.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Amedisys has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Amedisys's Home Health and Hospice divisions witnessed solid year-over-year growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues during the fourth quarter. Amedisys is currently exploring opportunities in these segments. We are also impressed by the company’s solid performance in the recently-launched Personal Care segment. The company continued gaining from the CCH and RoseRock acquisitions during the fourth quarter. A favorable demographic trend, and a strong solvency and capital structure also bodes well. However, an intense competitive landscape and regulatory concerns pose challenges to the home health and hospice industry. Escalating costs and contraction in operating margin remain woes.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Amedisys stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $218.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $124,267.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,396.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,529 shares valued at $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $822,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 28.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

