Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,921.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.