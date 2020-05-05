Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at Rowe

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Rowe from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Rowe currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,097.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,921.58.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
