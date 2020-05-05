Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,921.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.