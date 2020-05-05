Walmart Inc (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.
Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.
WMT stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
