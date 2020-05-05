Walmart Inc (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

WMT stock opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. Walmart has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

