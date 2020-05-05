Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,097.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,921.58. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.