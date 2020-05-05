Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 156,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

