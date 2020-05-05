Iowa State Bank Purchases 556 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

