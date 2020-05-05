Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $132,900,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $525,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,554 shares of company stock worth $16,780,176. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.