T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

TROW stock opened at $109.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

