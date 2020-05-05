Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cable One by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,873.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,608.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,563.18. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $1,970.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,570.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock worth $10,150,322. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.