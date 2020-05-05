Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 319,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 110.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In related news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of VSH opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.