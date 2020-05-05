Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

