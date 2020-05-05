Dakota Wealth Management Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

DIS stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

