Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

