Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,969 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,612,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,517,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.