Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.