First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

