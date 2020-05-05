Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,017. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

